Corona: Brothers fight over stepping out; 1 killed

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:50 IST

A 28-year-old man allegedly hit his 21-year-old brother with an iron pan, leading to his death, as they fought over stepping out of the house to get groceries at Kandivli (East) on Wednesday morning.

According to Samta Nagar police, Durgesh Thakur, 21, had lost his job as a housekeeping in Pune last week due to the lockdown, and had returned to Mumbai with his friend and colleague to stay with his 28-year-old brother Rajesh’s family at their 180-sqft house at Pashupatinath Chawl in Poisar. Rajesh used to work in a salon.

Around 9.30am, Rajesh told Durgesh that he was stepping out with his wife to buy groceries and would be back in 30 minutes. “Durgesh didn’t want them to go out. When they returned, he fought with them again and even hit Rajesh and his wife, Manjudevi, 25. Rajesh retaliated and hit Durgesh on his head with an iron pan,” said a police officer.

Durgesh then pushed them out of the house and locked the door, and tried to hang himself. His brother along with locals broke open the door and brought him down, and later rushed him to the nearby Shatabdi hospital, where he was declared dead on admission. “The case was filed by the friend, Ramprasad Mukhiya, 30. The post-mortem report confirmed that the younger brother had head injuries,” said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector at Samta Nagar police station.

The cause of death, however, is not yet clear