Coronavirus lockdown: Neighbours stock up essential goods for hospitalised family in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 00:09 IST

When Ghatkopar resident Kaushik Badani, 59, returned home on Sunday night, after recovering from Covid-19, other residents of his building welcomed him by clapping and clanging utensils. Badani, a businessman, had spent 19 days at Hinduja Hospital.

Prior to Badani falling ill, four of his family members had also tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Lilavati Hospital. When they were discharged around two weeks ago, they returned home to find a hamper with items like packets of milk, hand sanitiser, hand wash, groceries, vegetables and fruits.

“A lot of people called us and asked if they should prepare dinner for us, and wanted to help us out in any way possible. As our society was on a lockdown, everyone was facing problems. Despite that, most things were provided to us. In such a situation, the support of your relatives and neighbours is very important,” said Kavita, Badani’s wife.

Badani said he’d spent his 19 days in hospital resting in his designated room and ensuring distance from other patients. “Once really needs to stay strong and positive when one is fighting Covid-19, because if you give up in your mind, you will lose this battle. It is all about immunity and will power,” said Badani.

Badani’s building has decided to remain in lockdown, on the basis of protocol set up by the civic body, until May 3.

“In our house as well, we will maintain social distancing and quarantine measures for the next 10 days at least, which would mean the four of us will not come in contact with each other,” said Badani.

Similarly, residents of Tata Colony at Tardeo welcomed a senior citizen who had been hospitalised for Covid-19, by clapping for the recovered patient, from their balconies, on Saturday night. A community member said two other residents from the society had also tested positive previously, and they were also welcomed in the same way.