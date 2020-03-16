Coronavirus: Mantralaya employee, kin quarantined; others alert

mumbai

Even as the state restricted the entry of visitors inside Mantralaya on Monday, a state government employee and his family are suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. The employee and his family were in close contact with his brother, who returned from the US earlier this month, and tested positive on March 14.

The employee, his wife and their child were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital on Monday afternoon and their test results were expected later in the day. According to a source, the brother of the employee, along with his wife and two children, had attended a wedding in western Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped Mantralaya officials as the employee was attending work at the state secretariat. An official said the secretariat should be “locked down” to prevent a spike in spread of the virus. “The government has only restricted the entry of visitors. What about the thousands of employees who work here? He could have been in contact with many Mantralaya employees in these days,” he said.