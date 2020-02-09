e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus: Two medical students quarantined in Mumbai

Coronavirus: Two medical students quarantined in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:17 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Two medical students have been quarantined at the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital on Saturday, following their return on January 25 from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital has sent their samples for analysis to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The students, both aged 24, will be kept in isolation until they test negative.

Although the students did not show any symptoms, which are usually visible in patients suffering from the new strain of coronavirus (nCoV), they have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure, in line with the new rules of the state government.

On February 4, HT had reported that a new rule by the state health department makes it mandatory to quarantine all travellers from Wuhan.

After the new rules were announced, health officials tracked the two students to inquire about their travel history and later admitted them in isolation wards.

“As the two were studying in Wuhan, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases, we have kept them under observation. They don’t have any symptoms and so the step is taken as a precautionary measure,” said Suresh Kakani, assistant commissioner (health), BMC.

All the nine suspected coronavirus patients from the city who had been quarantined at the hospital earlier were discharged after they tested negative for the strain.

Those diagnosed with nCoV suffer from fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle ache, headache, chest pain, diarrhoea and nausea. There is no vaccination to prevent nCoV and patients are given symptomatic treatment with antibiotics.

top news
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News