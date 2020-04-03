e-paper
Court refuses interim bail to Rana Kapoor

mumbai Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
A special court on Friday rejected plea for interim bail by Rana Kapoor, former chairman and managing director of Yes Bank. Kapoor had sought interim bail on health grounds in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the city. In the plea, moved last Thursday, Kapoor had pleaded that he has been suffering from several ailments including chronic immunodeficiency syndrome and added that if he contracts coronavirus it can lead to severe lung infection and death of the applicant.

