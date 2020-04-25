Covid-19: 49 cops donate blood for cancer patients

mumbai

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:45 IST

A group of 49 police officers and constables from Navi Mumbai donated blood for cancer patients, who are undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Centre in Kharghar, on Friday. According to a spokesperson of the hospital, the hospital authorities had approached the police for help due to a shortage of blood owing to the lockdown. On Friday, police officers donated blood while on duty.