Mumbai News / Covid-19: 49 cops donate blood for cancer patients

Covid-19: 49 cops donate blood for cancer patients

mumbai Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:45 IST
A group of 49 police officers and constables from Navi Mumbai donated blood for cancer patients, who are undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Centre in Kharghar, on Friday. According to a spokesperson of the hospital, the hospital authorities had approached the police for help due to a shortage of blood owing to the lockdown. On Friday, police officers donated blood while on duty.

