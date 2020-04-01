Covid-19: 92 FIRs for flouting lockdown orders

mumbai

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:29 IST

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed 92 FIRs for violation of the lockdown orders. While 46 FIRs were against those who gathered at a spot, 37 were for unnecessary use of vehicles, 2 against hotels, 1 against pan shop and six against other shops that stayed open.

“Across Maharashtra, 10,505 FIRs have been registered for violating lockdown orders,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police, law and order, Maharashtra.

The Twitter handle - @MumbaiPolice – received 700 complaints on lockdown violations, social gathering and shops operating with partially closed shutters. In two cases, permissions were sought to attend the funerals of close kin, to which the police asked them to get in touch with their local police station. Those seeking approval to move out for medical emergencies were told to carry necessary documents. Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, operations and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, “We received thousands of calls on 100, a majority of which are complaints about people not following lockdown orders.”

Senior police officials across Mumbai Police claimed so far no police personnel has been home quarantined. However, the railway police confirmed that one of their personnel tested positive for Covid-19 and his colleagues have been sent for testing.

The police are finding patrolling the vast and densely-populated slum pockets tough, even though they are distributing masks and making announcements urging slum dwellers to stay indoors.

Sudhakar Kamble, senior inspector of Powai police station, which has Tunga village slums under its jurisdiction, said, “Two areas have been sealed.” Sudhir Nigudkar, senior inspector of Meghwadi in Jogeshwari (E), said, “Two localities, Imampada and Premnagar, are sealed.”

Three residential areas at Vakola, Santacruz (East) were sealed by the civic body after a Covid-19 positive patient found. Kailas Awhad, senior inspector, Vakola police station, said, “After migrants, we have now started identifying beggars and are sending them to shelter homes.”

In Ramabai Nagar at Ghatkopar, police are briefing local leaders to ensure residents stay indoors. In Vikhroli (east), where new cases were reported, the police are trying to keep rumours at bay. “The area has been completely cordoned off,” said Sanjay Dalvi, senior inspector, Vikhroli police station.

In Kurar village, Malad (East), the Jain Mandir area and Pathanwadi have been declared containment zones. “In Kalyan, on March 31, we seized 96 vehicles and registered 46 cases under various laws,” said Datta Karale, additional commissioner of police.