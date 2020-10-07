Covid-19: Maharashtra reaching a plateau, says health minister Rajesh Tope

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:02 IST

As Maharashtra recorded a comparative decline in daily Covid-19 cases, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the curve is “stabilising”. In the first six days of October, the state has recorded 82,619 new cases, down from 114,360 during the corresponding period last month. The minister added that the number of Covid-19 cases in the state is reaching a plateau.

Over the past nine days, the state has recorded a relatively lower number of cases, compared to previous weeks. However, the number of tests conducted between September 28 and October 5 has seen a substantial dip in figures compared to its previous week between September 20 and September 27. Tope said that though the average testing has seen a dip, the positivity rate has remained around the same.

“We have asked the [districts] to increase testing. Some of the districts are testing a lower number [of samples]. We will ask them to increase tracing and testing. Our intention is to take it up to 1.50 lakh tests daily. Even if the testing has reduced, the positivity rate has remained the same,” Tope said.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

The minister added, “We are seeing lower cases daily. The situation is stabilising here and we are reaching a plateau.”

Between September 28 and October 5, according to the health department data, 604,238 samples were tested. The previous week — between September 20 and September 27 — 779,502 samples were tested. Between September 12 and September 19, 713,626 samples were tested. The average number of tests conducted between September 28 and October 5 was 75,529, while it was 97,437 the previous week.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12,258 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, taking the tally to 1,465,911 in the state. The state also reported 370 deaths, pushing the toll to 38,717. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,625 fresh infections in the city, taking its tally to 217,113. Mumbai also reported 47 fatalities, taking its death toll to 9,202.