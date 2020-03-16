e-paper
Mumbai News / Covid-19: No protective gear provided, claim Medicos at city airport

Covid-19: No protective gear provided, claim Medicos at city airport

mumbai Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:32 IST
Medical students tasked with screening thousands of travellers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to detect signs of coronavirus infection have complained of lack of protective gear. Some medical colleges have now started sending them gear from hospital stocks.

Students said they have only been provided with three-layered face masks and have to carry N95 masks – recommended for medical staff – from their hospitals. “We can’t take the risk of exposing ourselves to the virus by not wearing N95 masks or droplet-resistant gowns,” said a student who is part of the screening team. Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital (TN Medical College), has spoken to the Airport Health Authority (AHO) about the crisis, but rather than waiting for their response, the hospital has decided to supply protective gear to its students.

“These students are young but they are working at the frontline, so I can’t wait for the authority to respond,” said Dr Bharmal.

However, AHO said all safety protocol is being maintained. “As these students are involved only in screening passengers through thermal scanners, we didn’t give them gowns. As per the directive of the Central health department, gloves and surgical masks are enough for them,” said Dr A Pashi, in-charge of AHO.

