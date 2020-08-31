Covid-19: India first to hit 80,000 cases in a day; 16,000 in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:44 IST

India on Sunday became the first country in the world to report more than 80,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day, as the outbreak continued to grow and set new records.

A total of 80,097 new infections were reported across India on Sunday, taking the nationwide tally to 3,616,747, according to HT’s dashboard. To contextualise the size of the daily tally, China, where the virus originated in December 2019, has 85,031 infections to date.

After Sunday’s spike, the seven-day average of daily cases in the country stands at 73,318, also a new global record, and taking it higher than the seven-day daily case peak recorded in the United States .

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 16,408 Covid-19 cases, second in excess of 16,000 and also the second-highest one-day spike, as the tally rose to 780,689. This has pushed the active cases closer to 200,000 at 193,548 cases — 24.79% of the total cases reported so far.The toll reached 24,399 after 296 deaths were reported, of which, 220 were in the past 48 hours, another 43 deaths were from last week, while the remaining 33 deaths were from the period before that, health officials said.

The surge in cases is likely to continue for weeks as some more fresh relaxations are expected to come into force from September first week in the state. Experts are of the view that it may take months for the state to bring down cases.

Moreover, the state has found that some patients have been reinfected few weeks after fully recovering. It has also reported patients who, even after recovering, are facing respiratory issues.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the state has got a few cases of Covid-19 reinfection and relapse.

“There are a few cases of reinfection and relapse in Covid-19 patients. Thankfully, this is rare, but it is happening, Dr Salunkhe said.

“In some of the cases, we have also found that the patients who were recovered from Covid-19 have again facing respiratory problems. It happens because a vital organ especially lungs of the patients get damaged by the virus. For this, we need to set up post-Covid treatment facilities at hospitals,” he said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, too, had said that the state has found some cases where patients have started experiencing respiratory problems after recovering. “In some hospitals, there are a few patients who have started facing difficulty in respiration. It shows different forms of Covid-19. The task force will study such cases,” Tope told reporters recently.

“More movement will expose more and more people to the virus and will eventually lead to more infections,” said a senior official from the health department.

The surge in cases can be seen with the rise in daily infections, which on an average has come close to 12,000 per day. It wasn’t even 8,000 a day during last month.

In the last 30 days of this month, the state has reported 359,368 cases, which accounts for 11,979 per day, on an average. With a day left, it is likely to go up even further.

In July, the number of average cases was 7,980 cases per day as the state has recorded 247,392 cases in that month, while in June it was 3,405 cases a day as cases recorded were 102,172.

Dr Salunkhe said the state may take months to reduce daily infections. “Going by the current scenario, it may take months to bring down daily cases until a vaccine arrives in the market soon. See, people are not ready to protect themselves. In that case, the state will have to make its surveillance more aggressive. This can be achieved by making Covid testing accessible to all. Like Mumbai, the mandatory condition of having prescription from a doctor for testing need to be removed from across the state,” he said.

Mumbai recorded 1,237 cases, taking its tally to 144,626. Of them, active cases are 20,321.

On June 27, Mumbai has reported highest single-day spike with 2,077 cases. The city has been maintaining a sort of stability in fresh cases in the last month.

Meanwhile, the city toll stands at 7,626 after 30 deaths were reported on Sunday.

Pune city continue to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,663 cases on Sunday and has also crossed the grim milestone of over 1 lakh cases. Its tally stands at 100,236 cases. Pimpri-Chinchwad, satellite city in Pune Metropolitan Region, recorded 1,072 cases, becoming the third-highest contributor, pushing its tally up to 47,217.

Apart from them, Nashik city has also recorded over 1,000 cases with 1,049 cases and its tally stood at 26,914.

Besides, Pune district, Nagpur city, Kolhapur district, Jalgaon district and Satara district have recorded 991, 836, 669, 625 and 616 cases respectively.

Along with fresh infections, number of casualties continues to be highest across state in the country.

In the past 30 days (of this month), the state has reported 9,405 deaths, which is the highest in a month so far. In July, a total of 6,988 deaths were reported, while in June, May, April and March, total number of deaths recorded were 5,638, 2,286, 449 and 10 deaths respectively.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 3.13% on Sunday. It is slightly less than Gujarat, having the highest CFR in the country as present. On Saturday, Gujarat’s CFR was 3.19% with 2,989 deaths (93,734 cases), according to statistics shared by the state medical education department.

On Sunday, it has conducted 74,554 tests and total number of tests conducted till date are 4,084,754

As many as 562,401 infected patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the state till date. On Sunday alone, 7,690 recoveries were reported, taking the recovery rate of the state to 72.04%, against the national average of 76.60%.

Currently, 35,373 people have been kept at institutional quarantine facilities and 1,309,676 people are home quarantined across the state.