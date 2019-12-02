Cracks resurface in Mahim building

mumbai

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 00:57 IST

A year after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) repaired an 80-year-old building in Mahim, Peter Mansion, cracks have resurfaced again, thanks to the shoddy work, allege residents. MMRC, however, said the cracks and leakage were not owing to Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) works.

MMRC is executing the 33.5-km fully underground Metro, which will connect the island city to the western suburbs.

The structure on LJ Road is 500m away from Laxmi Niwas and Meher Manzil buildings, which were recently evacuated after the buildings developed cracks owing to the Metro-3 work in the vicinity.

“Although the contractors undertook repairs, they did a shoddy job. We have water seeping in the kitchen and bathroom, and the plaster coming off at some spots. There are cracks in the building,” Fiona D’Souza, a resident of Peter Mansion for 50 years, said, adding she has undertaken repairs of her flat again.

“The building already had cracks and leakage, according to our pre-building condition survey, which was conducted before the commencement of Metro works. The building falls in ‘severe’ category,” an MMRC spokesperson said.

“Strengthening and repair works of the building were carried out, adhering to the technical specification and quality before the commencement of the work,” the spokesperson added.

The Sitladevi Metro station will come up adjacent to the building.

When HT visited the spot, the building was supported using iron rods and the cracks were noticeable on some floors.

HT had earlier reported that a structural audit conducted by residents of Laxmi Niwas and Meher Manzil has deemed it unfit for habitation,

although MMRC said repairs can be undertaken at Laxmi Niwas.

Another resident, Lalit Bhatia, who owns a shop on the ground floor of Peter Mansion, demanded compensation from the authorities.

“I have not earned a penny since the work began. The shop has two entrances, one of which is blocked owing to the work. There are cracks on the walls and my products have also been also been damaged owing to the dust and dirt,” Bhatia said.

His family has shifted to Malad.

His son, Rajeev, said, “We are concerned about the structure, as it may collapse anytime.”