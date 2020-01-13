Crane hits 68-yr-old, operator held

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 00:54 IST

NM Joshi Marg police arrested a 34-year-old man after the crane he was operating hit a senior citizen at Chinchpokli on Friday. The victim, 68-year-old Mitibai Jaysingh Gohil died during treatment at a civic hospital.

On Saturday, a local court granted bail to the accused, whose identity the police has refused to reveal. The police seized the crane, which belonged to a private firm.

According to NM Joshi Marg police, the incident took place around 1.15pm near Arthur Road naka on Sane Guruji Marg.

“The victim resided near Arthur Road naka and had gone for a walk, when the crane hit her. She suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a civic hospital, where she died during the treatment,” said an officer from NM Joshi police station.

The crane operator was later arrested under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.