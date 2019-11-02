Crops on 54 lakh hectares in Maha are destroyed; losses pegged at ₹4,500 crore

mumbai

Unseasonal rain has affected about 54.22 lakh hectares (ha) of crops in 325 tehsils (out of 355) and caused losses of approximately ₹4,500 crore already. On Friday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting over video conference with divisional commissioners and collectors while Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar started a tour of affected areas. Fadnavis has also convened a high-level meeting of the cabinet sub-committee to meet today, to deliberate on what relief measures may be extended to affected farmers.

The cyclonic conditions have led to rainfall which has hit cotton and soya bean crops severely. An estimated 19 lakh ha of cotton and 18 lakh ha of soya bean plantations have been damaged. Horticulture on 53,000ha has been affected. Preliminary estimates show the most losses have been sustained in eight districts of central Maharashtra (22.72 lakh ha), followed by Nashik region (16.79 lakh ha) Pune region (13.06 lakh ha) and Vidarbha (12.48 lakh ha).

“We invited the representatives of crop insurance companies and asked them to consider the punchnamas prepared by our revenue officials as documents required for compensation against crop insurance. Guardian ministers and elected representatives have been directed to conduct spot punchanamas. The administration has also been asked to conduct surveys by using drones,” said Fadanavis after the meeting.

The state government is expected to send a memorandum to the Centre for a relief package.

Meanwhile, Pawar visited parts of Nashik to meet affected farmers. He said the agitation against the state would intensify if the government doesn’t provide relief to farmers quickly. He also alleged local administrations were not adequately alert and the parameters being applied for relief are outdated.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also announced a tour of Marathwada to take stock of crop losses due to the unseasonal rain.

