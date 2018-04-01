CSMT - Goregaon Harbour service to commence from Sunday in Mumbai

Come Sunday, commuters travelling to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from suburbs beyond Andheri, can take a train from Goregaon station. Sunday onwards, 49 daily services will commence operation between CSMT and Goregaon stations.

The Andheri- Goregaon Harbour line extension was inaugurated by union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. Goyal also announced that Railways plans to extend the Harbour line to Borivili station.

However, commuters will not be able to take a train on the Harbour line between Goregaon and Panvel as of now. This is because Central Railway is planning to start the operations to Navi Mumbai from Goregaon in the second phase, which is likely to start within a month.

“We are working on schedule and will introduce the local trains on the Harbour line in western between Goregaon and Panvel in the second phase,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, central railway.

The 5.12 kilometre-extension from Andheri to Goregaon was delayed by four years. It was completed at a cost of Rs214 crore. The extension is expected to decongest Andheri railway station, as commuters from Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Kandivli would board a train to CSMT from Andheri station previously.