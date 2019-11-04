Custodial death panchnama: No fresh injuries on Vijay Singh’s body

mumbai

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:37 IST

Even as the histopathology and viscera reports in the alleged custodial death of 25-year-old Vijay Singh are pending, the inquest panchnama, which was recorded by the magistrate on October 28, indicated no fresh injuries were found on Singh’s body.

Singh and his two friends were taken to the Wadala TT police station on October 27, after they got into a scuffle with a couple. Singh died when in the lock-up.

The investigating officer submits an inquest panchnama, a detailed report on the survey of the injuries to the body, to the court. The Mumbai crime branch has recorded statements of at least 15 policemen of Wadala TT police station, including five suspended cops, and some eyewitnesses.

“The cause of death is awaited as the viscera and histopathology reports haven’t come. The reports will make the cause of death clear,” said crime branch officer. Meanwhile, thousands of local people, including Singh’s family and friends, protested outside the Wadala TT police station demanding action against the suspended policemen and couple.