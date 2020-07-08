e-paper
Cyber criminals use fake TikTok app for phishing

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:14 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

After the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, cyber fraudsters have come up with a fake TikTok app named TikTok Pro to dupe people. The state cyber police on Tuesday alerted mobile users about this fraud application.

Cyber police officers said that despite the ban, many previous TikTok users and fresh ones are still searching for the app on the various internet platforms. The fraudsters have chanced on this opportunity to scam people.

“To target people, the fraudsters are randomly sending a link to internet users through SMS or WhatsApp forwards in bulk. On downloading it, malware gets installed in the system and all the vital information of the user gets compromised. It’s a phishing attack,” said Yashasvi Yadav, special inspector general of police (cyber).

“We have recently come across this trend, prompting us to issue an advisory,” the senior IPS officer added.

The advisory has appealed to internet and mobile users not to fell prey to such fraud and not to click on the link.

Police said that by clicking such links, an individual can expose himself to the threat of ransomware that can also take control of the system and vital information. Later, by misusing this personal information, the fraudster may blackmail the victim or use the information for some other offensive acts.

