Cyber fraudsters cheat six people of ₹5 lakh; no arrest yet

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:09 IST

Six people in Maharashtra’s Thane city have been duped of ₹ 5.04 lakh allegedly from persons posing as Paytm employees, an official said on Thursday.

One of the complainants told the police that on December 29, he got a call from a person, who claimed to be from the Paytm team and asked him to update his KYC, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The caller asked the complainant to download the ‘Quick Support’ app on his mobile phone and make a payment of ₹10 on it for updating the KYC.

He also asked the complainant to share his Aadhaar and PAN, which the victim did, Narkar said.

The complainant then got several messages over the next two days of withdrawals collectively worth ₹1.2 lakh from his bank account in the denominations of ₹ 9,999, ₹ 4,999 and ₹2,999, she said.

When the victim approached the police on Wednesday, he found five more people there with similar complaints.

According to Narkar, the six victims were allegedly duped of Rs 5.04 lakh by fraudsters using similar modus operandi.

Based on the complaints, a case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.