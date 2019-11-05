Cyclone Bulbul may delay onset of winter in Maha

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:50 IST

The India Meteorological Department said winter onset in Maharashtra will be delayed by at least another two weeks owing to the development of a tropical cyclone – Bulbul – in the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

A weather depression has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea, which is likely to develop into cyclone Bulbul from Wednesday and a very severe cyclonic storm by November 9, moving west northwestwards towards Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh in the coming days.

The IMD said average minimum temperatures across Maharashtra generally drop to 13-14 degrees Celsius during the first 10 days of November. However, the average night temperature is currently ranging between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. “The cyclone in Bay of Bengal will lead to an increase in moisture incursion over the west coast, allowing temperatures to remain high till November 21, as it will cut the flow of dry and cool winds from northern parts of the country. This will delay the winter onset conditions for the entire state till the third week of November,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune.

Moreover, with cyclone Maha expected to make landfall between Diu and Porbandar, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Gujarat coast. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds in Maharashtra’s districts such as Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, and Nandurbar for Wednesday, while light rain or thundershowers are expected in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the day temperature in the suburbs was 34.2°C, 0.2 degrees above normal, while 32.6°C was recorded in south Mumbai, almost 2 degrees below normal.