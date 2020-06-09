e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cyclone Nisarga: CM asks state officials to accelerate cyclone mitigation project

Cyclone Nisarga: CM asks state officials to accelerate cyclone mitigation project

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:12 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

In the aftermath of the devastation caused by Cylone Nisarga in the coastal districts of Maharashtra, especially Raigad, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked state officials to accelerate works on the World Bank-funded National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) on a war footing.

The 2015 project includes construction of underground power cables, building multiple hurricane-resistant shelters, strengthening houses and creating an early-warning dissemination system.

As per the state records, works worth ₹203.77 crore are already in progress in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar. The total project cost is about ₹398 crores.

“Apart from underground cables which the chief minister has stressed on, the state is looking at setting up 30 shelters, rebuilding damaged houses using concrete slabs, and installing lighting arresters in areas prone to frequent power-outages,” a state official said. Around 11 shelters have been built under the project so far.

Thackeray undertook a review meeting with officials from the state disaster management department and relief and rehabilitation units on Monday.

Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall in Raigad district last Wednesday damaging lakhs of houses, trees, and electric poles. Power and water supply has also been hit in many parts of the coastal districts.

In 2015, the World Bank approved funds for implementing phase-2 of the NCRMP to “reduce vulnerability to cyclone and other hydro-meteorological hazards of coastal communities in the states of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.” In Phase-1, works were undertaken in the states of Odisha and West Bengal, the World Bank website states.

top news
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
Lt Guv scraps 2 orders by Kejriwal on Covid-19 in 1 day, sets off a BJP vs AAP
Lt Guv scraps 2 orders by Kejriwal on Covid-19 in 1 day, sets off a BJP vs AAP
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
On Sonu Sood’s relief work, defence minister Rajnath Singh’s nudge to Sena
On Sonu Sood’s relief work, defence minister Rajnath Singh’s nudge to Sena
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In