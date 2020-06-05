e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM takes stock of damage caused by cyclone

Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM takes stock of damage caused by cyclone

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also asked officials to file a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers.

mumbai Updated: Jun 05, 2020 06:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.(ANI file photo)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the damages caused by Cyclone Nisarga through video conferencing on Thursday.

He also asked officials to file a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray, Urban Development Minister, and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Anil Parab, and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta were also present in the video conferencing meeting.

Noting that six persons have lost their lives due to the natural disaster, Thackeray directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.

He also ordered officials to ensure early resumption of electricity services in the Raigad district, where the uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply.

tags
top news
I am deeply sorry for pain I’ve caused to Jessica Lal’s family, says Manu Sharma
I am deeply sorry for pain I’ve caused to Jessica Lal’s family, says Manu Sharma
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Live: Brazil’s Covid death toll surpasses Italy, now third highest globally
Live: Brazil’s Covid death toll surpasses Italy, now third highest globally
Study links respiratory illness during Covid to blood groups
Study links respiratory illness during Covid to blood groups
14 quakes in 2 months may not lead to a big one in NCR
14 quakes in 2 months may not lead to a big one in NCR
Sixth mass extinction threat grows, 515 species may vanish soon: Study
Sixth mass extinction threat grows, 515 species may vanish soon: Study
‘The economy has to be opened up or people will face trouble’, says Kushal Pal Singh
‘The economy has to be opened up or people will face trouble’, says Kushal Pal Singh
UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms
UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In