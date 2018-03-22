Cylinder gas blast in Mumbai home injures five

Five people were grievously injured on Wednesday following an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder blast at a house in Chembur Camp at around 6pm. The injured have been admitted to the Sion hospital for treatment.

Manisha Kamble, 34, who sustained most injuries, was trying to attach a new cylinder to the stove in her house. She suspected a gas leak due to the smell, but her concern was dismissed by her neighbour. The fire broke out when she tried to light the stove.

Others injured include her husband Kiran Kamble, 40; son Daksha Kamble, 13; father-in law Subhash Kamble, 69; and neighbour Pooja Hinduja, 40.

The fire brigade arrived at the spot with two engines, a water tanker, and an ambulance immediately.

“It is a single-room house and is very small. It has no ventilation, so the accumulated gas could not escape from the house,” said a police official from the Chembur police station.