Home / Mumbai News / DA case: BIS ex-chief gets 3 years in jail

DA case: BIS ex-chief gets 3 years in jail

mumbai Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:09 IST
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court recently sentenced the former director of Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), Amar Krishna Ghosh, to three years of imprisonment for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the case investigated by CBI, Ghosh and his family were in possession of disproportionate assets worth ₹2.4 crore.

However, after considering the material and evidence placed on record, special judge Vivek Kathare held that Ghosh was in possession of disproportionate assets worth more than ₹9 lakh, for which the accused could not offer any satisfactory explanation.

The prosecution claimed that Ghosh held properties in his name as well as in the name of his wife Neelima, daughter Aparajita and son Apoorva.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Bagoria had submitted before the court that the witnesses examined by them showed that Ghosh, his wife and children were found in possession of disproportionate assets and that Ghosh had failed to give a plausible explanation for the possession of the assets.

Ghosh, in his defence, claimed that the investigating officer had wrongly calculated the assets, expenditure and the income of his family members.

The court held that the total income of the accused is more than ₹43.68 lakh, while the income of Ghosh’s wife and children is more than ₹13.69 lakh. Therefore, their consolidated income is around ₹57 lakh, the court said.

After deducting the expenditure, the disproportionate assets were valued at more than ₹9 lakh.

Ghosh was granted bail after the court suspended his sentence for him to approach the Bombay high court.

