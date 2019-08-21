Dawood’s aide booked for attempting to extort ₹5 lakh from Mumbai-based real estate agent

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:28 IST

The Mumbai Police crime branch booked Riyaz Bhati, an aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on Friday, for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 lakh from an Andheri-based real estate agent. Bhati’s brother Asrar Siraj Bhati has also been booked in the case.

Bhati was arrested in July for allegedly making bogus documents to get the membership of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He is out on bail now.

According to police, Asrar had entered into a land deal with a 67-year-old real estate agent in 2017. As per the complainant’s statement to the police, Asrar was supposed to give the complainant a commission of ₹8 lakh for a land deal in western suburbs. The complainant said Asrar refused to make the payment for a long time.

Some months ago, when the complainant kept asking for his commission, Asrar and Bhati allegedly threatened the real estate agent using their underworld connections.

“The Bhati brothers then tried extorting ₹5 lakh from a ₹40-lakh property deal which the complainant had recently made,” said an officer from the crime branch.

The real estate agent then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Bhati and Asrar, a police officer said.

The duo has been booked under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is the fourth case against Bhati. He was booked for two firing cases at Khandala in 2007 and 2008 and a land grabbing case at Malad in 2009.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:28 IST