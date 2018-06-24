Day 1 of Maharashtra plastic ban: 11 shops in Mumbai mall flout rules, refuse to pay fine

On the first day of the state-wide plastic ban on Saturday, 11 shops at a Parel mall became perhaps the first violators in Mumbai. Some of them belonged to leading multinational food and beverage companies. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will serve prosecution notices to the 11 shops after they refused to pay fine.

While neighbouring civic bodies have begun collecting fine from citizens, BMC’s 250 inspectors visited major markets and public spaces to explain the nuances of the ban. The BMC on Friday said it will actively start levying fines from Monday.

Under an awareness drive which will continue till Sunday, the 250 inspectors, divided into 23 teams, visited retailers, shopkeepers, hoteliers and citizens. Many citizens approached the inspectors enquiring about the banned items, while others congratulated them for the ban.

In addition to raising awareness, the BMC confiscated many bags that were being passed off as a plastic alternative on the streets.

Despite the ban, plastic bags could be seen in various markets across the city. “Initially, we are allowing rain cover plastic used by shopkeepers. But it is also a banned item. In the First few weeks, we are targeting plastic bags,” said another inspector from the plastic ban squad.

Though citizens have lauded the plastic ban, they are worried about paucity of alternative, especially when it rains.

“The ban is a noble initiative, but we need alternatives. It is raining today, no cloth or jute bag can withstand it,” said Mukesh Shah, a shopper at Crawford market.

Retailers have also seconded citizens over lack of alternatives. Fearing the fine, close to 40 shops in Malad (West) were shut, said Viren Shah, president Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association

Don’t pay fine: MNS

The MNS has opposed fines slapped on people found using plastic. It has appealed to citizens to not pay fine.

“We have no problem with plastic bag ban. However levying such fines is wrong,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

“The BMC should educate the people, spread awareness about the ills of plastic. Just levying fines will result in harassment of people,” he added.