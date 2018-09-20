Despite ban, heavy vehicles worsen Mumbai’s traffic mess

Has the ban on heavy vehicles in city limits during peak hours imposed in January proved to be effective? Not entirely, the traffic police say.

Heavy vehicles include mini buses, school buses, private service vehicles, ambulances, trucks and lorries, tanker, delivery van (three- and four-wheelers) and tractors. According to the data from the regional transport office, there are 89,823 heavy vehicles in Mumbai and 3,77,489 in Thane. Until August, the city traffic police penalised 20,000 heavy vehicles.

An example of how little this action means was witnessed last Tuesday, when a truck broke down near Aarey Colony flyover on the western express highway (WEH) around 8am, causing a 2-hour traffic jam.

THE IMPLEMENTATION

“Heavy vehicles entering the city limits during peak hours have to pay ₹2,000 fine under section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. We don’t allow heavy vehicles coming from Thane or Navi Mumbai to enter the city limits and ask them to park before the toll booths. In a day, at least 100 vehicles are stopped and penalised,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic). “Stopping BMC’s clean-up vehicles and medium-sized heavy vehicles pose a challenge.”

The officers claim the implementation has been 70% successful in the western suburbs and 60% in the eastern suburbs. Despite the hurdles in the first stage, the department wants mini tempos and light commercial vehicles to also be off roads during peak hours.

THE CONFUSION

Different rules for different regions – Mumbai, Thane and Panvel – make managing heavy vehicles tough, claim officials. “We intercept heavy vehicles ahead of toll booths, but vehicles plying from one area to the other in the same suburb can’t be stopped for causing a jam. We intercept them and ask them to park at a distance where we find space,” said Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of police (traffic).

In Thane, the ban is from 5am to 11am and 6pm to 11pm. For the city, the peak hours are defined as 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm. Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (Thane traffic), said they have started to seize vehicles under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. “We try to implement the ban but vehicles from Panvel and Mumbai enter the city limits, creating havoc,” said Kale.

Kumar said they are getting in touch with officials from other regions to match the timings . “The local authorities should submit a consolidated proposal to the state to end the mess,” said a state transport official.

EXPERTSPEAK

According to experts, the fine of ₹2,000 fails to act as a deterrent. “Drivers pay a one-time fine and roam across the city with that receipt. Heavy vehicles should only be allowed from 12am to 5am,” said Ashutosh Atre, of Road Safe Foundation.

Experts said there are more than 4,000 luxury buses in Mumbai, which take around three to four hours making rounds within the city limits. “There is a blanket ban in Indore, Pune and Jabalpur and many other urban cities in the country,” said Atre. “Luxury buses should have only two to three stops,” said Dr PC Sehgal, an urban transport planner.

When asked about the proposal of parking luxury buses at BEST deports to avoid congestion, Atre said the proposal has been lost in files. “We are 56 years behind schedule. Since 1964, we have been advocating focus on public transport instead of roads for private cars,” said Sehgal.

‘LET INTERCEPTED VEHICLES WAIT AT OCTROI’

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 00:32 IST