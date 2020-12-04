Despite irregularities, Mumbai civic body shielding private operator of Mulund Covid-19 centre, BJP MLA alleges

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:18 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mihir Kotecha on Thursday alleged that despite several irregularities by private operator handling the Richardson and Cruddas Covid-19 centre at Mulund highlighted by the centre’s dean, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers are shielding the private operator and risking lives of common citizens.

Kotecha who is MLA from Mulund said the Dean Dr Pradeep Angre had submitted a report on October 19, pointing out over 16 violations and had written to his seniors asking to discontinue the operator, despite this, the BMC has not acted against him (the operator).

As per the report submitted by Angre, he had highlighted that the operator - Asha Trust - has violated several rules, including not following discharge policy, improper usage of medicines and injections of remdesiver etc. The report also highlighted that the medical staff was not available 24x7 at the Covid-19 centre and oxygen beds were allotted to those who did not need it.

The report said that the operator did not follow the terms mentioned in the tender documents.

Kotecha said, “The report was submitted 45 days ago and the same operator continues to still manage the Covid-19 centre. This is playing with the lives of citizens.”

Kotecha added, “I have written to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, and if no action is taken, I shall approach the Bombay High Court against the civic body.”

Angre said, “I had submitted my report to my seniors and cognizance has been taken on the same. Further action is in progress.”

However, a BMC official on conditions of anonymity said, “It was decided that the operator be given a chance for improvement. Hence, we gave him additional time. But on grounds that no improvement is observed, the BMC might terminate the contract in the coming days.”

Dr Satish Kamat of Asha Trust said, “I do not know about any report about my services. There are no irregularities and we are managing the Covid-19 centre at Mulund in the best possible manner.”