Develop vacant plots to increase revenue: BMC tells BEST

mumbai Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:30 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
With the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s revenue taking a hit and its expenses witnessing a surge, the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday suggested ways to improve the transport body’s income generation.

According to the members, BEST has big vacant plot on Senapati Bapat Road which could be developed as a parking space.

Vishakha Raut, the leader of the house in BMC, said the transport body should not approach the civic body each time for a grant. “BEST has many vacant plots in the city. It should develop these plots as parking lots for private vehicles, so as to become self-sufficient financially. Also, BEST must widen the reach of its power supply channel, as its electric department is earning profits and many consumers are frustrated with their current suppliers,” she said.

Another standing committee member Sujata Patekar, suggested BEST should lease out its open spaces in its depots to private players. “Spaces in BEST depots are not utilised properly and hence we must lease them to private players such as food chains and other retails, so that the transport body can become a good model of revenue generation,” said Patekar.

The members also criticised BEST’s administration for not releasing the November salary of its employees.

Meanwhile, BEST administration did not react on the suggestions given by the standing committee members. An official from the transport body said, “These are only suggestions and we will react only after consulting with our senior officials.”

On Monday, the standing committee had cleared a grant of ₹ 400 crore to BEST to clear its pending loans, even as the transport body’s losses were projected at ₹2,250 crore for financial year 2020-21.

