Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Mumbai News / Devotee donates 35-kg gold to Siddhivinayak Temple

Devotee donates 35-kg gold to Siddhivinayak Temple

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
An anonymous devotee recently donated 35 kg gold to Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, said an official on Monday. The donation is estimated to be worth around ₹14 crore, but the trust is yet to evaluate the actual amount.

Adesh Bandekar, the chairperson of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said that the gold donated was used to gold plate the ceiling and 12 door panels. The temple declined to name the donor who wanted to remain anonymous. The gold plating was done while the temple was closed for its annual scheduled programme between January 15 and 19.

“We are yet in talks with the devotee and some more things are planned, we will reveal the details at the right time,” said Bandekar.

HTC

