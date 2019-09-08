Devotees in Thane opt for green Ganpati celebrations

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:26 IST

After the first five days of Ganeshotsav, around 17 tonnes of nirmalya or flower waste was collected from various locations across Thane.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with NGO Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth collects floral waste to convert them into fertilisers at a Kopri unit.

The civic body had placed nirmalya bins at various points near immersion ghats. “Last year, we collected only 15 tonnes of flower waste from nirmalya bins. This time, it has increased. There is an increased awareness among residents about discarding floral waste in nirmalya bins only,” said Bhatu Sawant, CEO of Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth.

The floral waste is sorted and converted into compost in 12 days. The compost manufactured from the waste is used as soil conditioner and helps retain the moisture and also adds nutrients to the soil.

Residents said there was no respite in noise pollution. Many tweeted about it since the start of Ganeshotsav.

The highest decibel level was recorded at 90db on the fifth day of immersion.

Thane-based activist Mahesh Bedekar said, “The number of people using DJ or dhol tasha dipped by 30 per cent to 40 per cent this year. Ram Maruti Road saw decibel levels at 85db to 90db with some processions having a DJ and dhol tasha.”

He said noise levels at 9pm on Friday touched 85dB at Gokhale Road, near a private hospital, as the immersion procession was playing banjo and dhol tasha. Although noise level dipped because many preferred the traditional dhol tasha, the ones who had opted for sound amplifiers added to the noise pollution.

