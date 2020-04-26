Dharavi records 34 new cases; two wards account for 1,000 cases in city

mumbai

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:25 IST

As the city crossed the 5,000 mark of Covid-19 cases on Saturday, two of the 24 administrative wards in the city (Worli and Byculla) itself accounted for 1000 cases alone. The G south ward (Worli-Lower Parel) has reached over 600 positive cases of Covid-19, whereas, E ward (Byculla-Mumbai Central) reported 466 cases as on Saturday. Each of the four wards which are K west (Andheri-Juhu-Versova), L ward (Kurla-Sakinaka), F North (Matunga-Sion) and G North (Dharavi-Mahim) have more than 350 cases of Covid-19.

With 34 new cases, Dharavi recorded the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19 within 24 hours on Sunday. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi so far is 275 and have claimed 14 lives. The number of institutional quarantined facilities have been increased from 1000 to 2,300 and a private school in Dharavi has been turned into a 700-bed facility.

“The focus will be on shifting and isolating maximum people into institutional quarantine and testing them,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward.

From Sunday, the BMC added special services on its helpline number 1916 dedicated to Covid-19. As per their plan, the caller will get details of bed availability for a Covid-19 patient in any of the hospitals in the city, the caller can request an ambulance and can also talk to a doctor for guidance related to the coronavirus. A BMC official said that real-time information on the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients will be started in the next two days.

Meanwhile, out of the 4,870 patients, who were found positive till Saturday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims to have found 1,647 positive cases through contact tracing.

They also claim to have identified over 1.19 lakh people, who came in touch with 4,870 positive patients, of which 19,089 are at high risk and 99,995 at low risk. Meanwhile, the total number of containment zones have gone up to 1,036. These zones are particularly sealed by the BMC with the help of police as a positive case or suspected cases are found in those areas. Essentials are supplied in the houses of these areas by authorities.

As per BMC’s data, 94, 026 people are home quarantined and 25, 58 have completed their quarantine time. A senior civic official said that there are about 7, 195 people who have been shifted from their homes to institutional quarantine facilities out of the total people home-quarantined.