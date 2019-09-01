Did upcoming Maharashtra poll code force panel’s approval on cutting trees?

mumbai

The 18-member tree authority, while deciding on the proposal to cut and transplant 2,646 trees in Aarey Colony to make way for a Metro-3 car depot, was informed by the civic administration that the code of conduct for the Assembly election was expected to be in place by September 10 and it was “necessary to act on the proposal now”. Minutes of Thursday’s meeting, accessed by HT, revealed that the decision was taken after the BMC administration, including panel chairman and civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, pointed out that the proposal had been discussed thrice and “should not be delayed anymore”.

The tree authority’s decision cleared the last hurdle for the city’s only underground Metro project which will connect Bandra, SEEPZ and Colaba.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Yashwant Jadhav, a Sena corporator and member of the tree authority, had opposed the proposal citing need for more discussion. “Please do not pass the proposal in haste...the same can be passed after discussion, and after taking all members into confidence. A meeting should be called to discussed, and the same should be passed by having something that is agreeable by all,” said Jadhav, as quoted in the minutes.

However, the BJP corporators and independent expert Subhash Patne had claimed that the construction of the corridor and the car depot is “very important” and the proposal should be passed the same day. The civic administration had also pointed out that the code of conduct for the upcoming polls was expected to be in place by September 10, and it was “very important to take a call on this proposal” before that.

Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had later said the Metro-3 project had already been delayed and “it is required that we take a decision on this proposal today”.

