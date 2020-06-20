e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools

Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools

mumbai Updated: Jun 20, 2020 01:22 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

With the state education department yet to come up with detailed guidelines on the reopening of schools in red zones across the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) education department has now asked schools in the city to complete the distribution of textbooks and continue teaching online until June 30.

In a circular released on Friday, the department instructed all civic and government-aided primary schools in the city to call one parent at a time and distribute textbooks by ensuring social distancing norms.

“Textbooks under the free textbooks scheme have arrived in schools across the city. Schools can call parents to collect them in the days to come. Care needs to be taken to ensure social distancing norms and to make sure all students get textbooks. If the school is short of a few textbooks, temporary provision for second hand books should be made,” stated the circular.

The circular has also asked teachers with schools under civic body to report to work, depending on the institute’s requirement.

“Teachers can be called to work for completion of the book distribution process. Other times, they should continue online teaching through messaging apps, live videos, recorded lessons etc until June 30,” the circular further stated.

On Tuesday, state education minister had Varsha Gaikwad announced that comprehensive guidelines would be released separately for schools which fall in red zones so that they can plan reopening accordingly. Three days after the announcement, however, the government is yet to come up with clear guidelines on the issue.

