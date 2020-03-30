Do not spray disinfectants on your own: Govt

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:12 IST

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided that only local authorities, such as municipal corporation, shall carry out spraying of disinfectants. It has advised people and housing societies not to undertake this activity on their own as it could prove detrimental. The decision was taken in a meeting presided by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence ‘Varsha’ at Malabar Hill.

“To contain the spread of coronavirus, at many places in Mumbai and across the state people are spraying disinfectants at their places. But this can be proved detrimental. If needed the concerned municipal corporation will inspect the place and take call on whether such spray is required or not. Thus, people are advised not to this activity on their own,” said the chief minister office.