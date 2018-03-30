Don’t miss: Ranjit Barot’s band debut in Mumbai this weekend

Ranjit Barot’s Superphonic WHERE: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

WHEN: Sunday, April 1; 8pm

COST: Prices start at Rs 749; tickets are available online

“People will see me in a completely new avatar,” says Mumbai-based drummer and composer, Ranjit Barot ahead of the debut of his band, Superphonic. The band, comprising of Barot, his 22-year old daughter, Mallika on vocals, Rhythm Shaw on guitar and Gulraj Singh on keys, will also see a segment by Mumbai-based multi-instrumentalist Shirish Malhotra on the saxophone.

“It’s groovy, R&B, gospel funk meets Indian classical – an amalgamation of everything I’ve grown up with,” Barot says.

The composer has been popular for his sublime jazz and classical fusion. He has worked with AR Rahman and the legendary guitarist, John McLaughlin’s band, 4th dimension. However, Superphonic features his original songs; works that have been almost 15 years in the making.

“I’d been sitting on the idea for a band for a long time. I had written a few original songs but the independent music scene back then wasn’t as vibrant,” Barot says. The songs are still as relevant, he says.

The music sounds at once traditional and modern. The song, Staring at the Sun, is a burst of electrophunk beats with Mallika’s vocals. “It’s about human interaction and coming to terms with everyday conflicts,” says Ranjit. Let the Children Play, another song, is softer with Mallika and Ranjot’s vocals in harmony, creating a feel-good vibe.

Barot says he’s always wanted to work with his daughter. “This offers a two-fold exercise for her too: to match the other musicians on stage as well as push herself vocally.”