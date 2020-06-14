e-paper
DRI seizes 13 metric tonnes of red sanders

mumbai Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai zone, have seized 13 metric tonnes (13,000 kgs) of red sanders which were being smuggled to Sharjah, UAE from the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai. The blocks of red sanders were concealed in the cover cargo of onions. The central law enforcement agency has also arrested two members of the syndicate.

According to the DRI officials, recently they received specific intelligence about the smuggling of red sanders by an international syndicate which would attempt to smuggle them in the guise of export of some other goods in a container, from Nhava Sheva Port to Sharjah, UAE.

DRI team on Saturday intercepted a container at Nhava Sheva Port. “The exporter has declared the cargo as 29 metric tonnes of fresh Indian onion. But, on examination of the container 13 metric tonnes of red sanders logs worth around ₹5.2 crore were found,” stated a senior DRI officer.

Following the seizure, two people have been arrested by DRI officers, on Sunday. They were actively involved in the smuggling of red sanders. Their names were not disclosed as more accused are on DRI’s radar.

The accused Nityanand Suresh Pujari, 39 and Kumar Narayan Swami, 46, have been booked under relevant sections of Customs Act and have been remanded to DRI custody by a Magistrate court in Uran.

Investigators suspect that the smuggling racket had plans to first smuggle the woods to UAE and from there they might have taken it to China, where it is in high demand, said a DRI source.

According to the DRI, the export of red sanders, also commonly-known as red sandalwood or Rakt Chandan, is prohibited as per the Export Policy in India.

