Driver dies as tree falls on auto in Mulund; one hurt

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:05 IST

A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed and a 29-year-old passenger was injured after a tree fell on a moving auto at NS Road in Mulund on Monday. This is the fourth tree-fall death this monsoon. On June 14, three people were killed in separate tree-fall incidents.

According to civic officials, Ashok Shingre was driving Rajesh Bhandari home around 1am, when the tree fell on the vehicle. “Both were rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital, where Shingre was declared dead on arrival,” said Pandurang Gaikwad, investigating officer, Mulund police station. Bhandari is recovering at the hospital.

“According to our records, the tree was trimmed before monsoon in May-June,” said Kishore Gandhi, assistant commissioner, T-ward. Gandhi directed the gardens department to conduct tests on the tree and determine the cause of the fall. “We have collected samples of the tree. The gardens department is going to submit its report in two days. If the contractor did not do his job, we will send him a show-cause notice,” he said.

In cases of tree collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) compensation for the victim’s family is ₹1,00,000 and for the injured it is ₹50,000.

On June 14, Shailesh Mohanlal Rathod, 38, died when a tree fell on him in Malad. On the same day, Nitin Shirvalkar, 43, was killed in Govandi after a tree fell on him. On June 13, Anil Ghosalkar, 38, was injured after a tree fell on him in Jogeshwari. He died on June 14.

Between 8am on Sunday and 8am on Monday, a total of seven tree collapses were reported in the city, of which two were in the western suburbs, three in the eastern suburbs, and two in the island city.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 00:05 IST