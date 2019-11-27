e-paper
Driver hired to drop 10-year-old to school molests her, arrested

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
A cab driver hired to transport students to and from school, was recently arrested by Versova police, for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

“The accused, identified as Sadiq Ali, has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said an officer from Versova police station.

The minor’s mother, a make-up artist by profession, told police that the incident came to light last week when her daughter refused to sit in Ali’s car and said that she was uncomfortable. The complainant said that her daughter had pointed a finger at the driver and said that “uncle is very bad”.

The girl alleged that Ali had been touching her body inappropriately for 15 days, said the officer.

