e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Drones to monitor traffic and prevent mishaps on Mumbai-Pune e-way

Drones to monitor traffic and prevent mishaps on Mumbai-Pune e-way

mumbai Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:49 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

In an effort to detect and eliminate major risk factors leading to crashes along the Mumbai-Pune expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra State Highway Police and the non-governmental organisation Save Life Foundation (SLF) will deploy drones on the expressway in another six to eight weeks. MSRDC along with SLF and the highway police is working towards making the expressway a zero-fatality corridor by 2021.

Soon, two drones will be deployed at a 30-40 kilometre chainage from Pune towards Mumbai. This stretch has been identified owing to the high number of fatalities on it since 2016. Piyush Tewari, founder of SLF, said, “The main objective of the drones is to monitor parked vehicles, which is a major contributing factor for fatal crashes on the expressway.”

He said the drones would be monitored by patrolling vehicles that will also alert drivers of stationed vehicles. Along with drones, MSRDC is also looking at introducing an intelligent traffic management system and advanced intimation system for hospitals in case of fatalities.

According to a report released by SLF on Monday, 28.2% of the crashes in 2019 were due to collisions with parked vehicles. The two highest contributing factors to crashes on the expressway were speeding (43.5%) and lane-cutting (38.4%). More than three-fourths of the total injuries on the expressway in 2018 and 2019 were as a result of not wearing seat-belts.

The 94.6km expressway was opened to commuters in 2002. As per data from SLF, since 2008, 1,493 people have lost their lives owing to fatal crashes on the expressway. In 2016, it recorded three times more fatalities per kilometre than the national average, leading authorities to look at various interventions. In 2016, MSRDC had also said it would introduce drones to monitor traffic along the expressway, but this plan was not implemented.

Radheshyam Mopalwar, vice chairman and managing director, MSRDC, said, “Every death on the expressway is a matter of grave concern for us. We will not rest till we get to zero preventable deaths on this crucial link between Mumbai and Pune.”

top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News