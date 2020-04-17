Drunk minor killed after he falls from 15th floor in Andheri

mumbai

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:49 IST

A 17-year-old first-year junior college student who was drinking alcohol with a 22-year-old cook of a businessman lost his life on Friday after he fell down from the 15th floor of Parthenon building in Andheri (West).

According to Amboli police officers, the minor, who started walking on the parapet of the building after drinking, lost control and fell down to the seventh floor.

According to Shivanand Bharadwaj who was drinking with the minor in the refuge area of the 15th floor, they finished a bottle of liquor after which the minor was not in senses and was asking for more booze.

“Bharadwaj told him that liquor was not available because of the lockdown, the minor threatened to jump off the building. The minor then started walking on the parapet, and did not listen to Bharadwaj’s plea to stay away from the area,” said senior police inspector at Amboli police station, Someshwar Kamthe.