e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Drunk minor killed after he falls from 15th floor in Andheri

Drunk minor killed after he falls from 15th floor in Andheri

mumbai Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:49 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old first-year junior college student who was drinking alcohol with a 22-year-old cook of a businessman lost his life on Friday after he fell down from the 15th floor of Parthenon building in Andheri (West).

According to Amboli police officers, the minor, who started walking on the parapet of the building after drinking, lost control and fell down to the seventh floor.

According to Shivanand Bharadwaj who was drinking with the minor in the refuge area of the 15th floor, they finished a bottle of liquor after which the minor was not in senses and was asking for more booze.

“Bharadwaj told him that liquor was not available because of the lockdown, the minor threatened to jump off the building. The minor then started walking on the parapet, and did not listen to Bharadwaj’s plea to stay away from the area,” said senior police inspector at Amboli police station, Someshwar Kamthe.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

mumbai news