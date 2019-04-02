Drunk woman attacks cop who tried to resolve her fight, rams into vehicles

A 30-year-old woman allegedly slapped a police constable and slammed her car into multiple vehicles in the early hours of April 1. Although a notice has been sent asking her to surrender within two days, the woman has not been arrested as yet. The two men who were accompanying her – Rahul Gaur, 26, and Swapnil Srivastav, 29 – were arrested on the spot.

The incident began when woman and her two friends got into an argument with the staff at a restaurant on Khar Linking Road. The police tried to intervene, but the woman, Gaur and Srivastav started arguing with the policemen and allegedly abused them.

Constable Laxmikant Shettye attempted to record a video of the accused as evidence of their misconduct, but the woman allegedly snatched the mobile from his hand, held him by the collar of his uniform and slapped him.

She also allegedly pulled the nameplate off the constable’s uniform and started pushing him around. The two men allegedly joined in.

Gaur and Srivastav were arrested on the spot. Since it was late at night and there was no woman police officer present, the woman was not taken into custody. “We have sent a notice under section 41A [notice to appear before police officer] of the Code of Criminal Procedure to the woman,” said Sanjay More, senior police inspector, Khar police station.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly drunk and drove her car towards Santacruz (West).

“She dashed her car into multiple parked vehicles after which she had an argument with locals in the area. A case was registered at Santacruz police station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Santa Cruz police station.

