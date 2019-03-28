Dubai-based jeweller booked for assisting Zakir Naik, files bail plea

The Dubai-based jeweller, Abdul Kadir Najmudin Sathak, booked for assisting preacher Zakir Naik raise and divert funds, on Wednesday denied any role in the money-laundering and appealed for bail.

Sathak was remanded in judicial custody by the special PMLA court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Sathak was also a director of the Dubai-based Global Broadcasting Corporation, which owned Peace TV, a channel run by Naik. GBC routed Rs 79 crore to Harmony Media Pvt Ltd in Mumbai, which made the content for Peace TV.

“There is nothing on record to show that the applicant acquired or dealt with any property that was derived or obtained either directly or indirectly as a result of criminal activity relating to schedule offence (circulation of speeches of Naik),” reads the bail plea filed by Sathak. Sathak’s lawyers alleged that he has been cooperating with the ED probe for years. They claimed his statements were part of a charge sheet filed against one of Naik’s aide, Amir Gazdar. They appealed for bail on the grounds that Gazdar was granted bail. They also said he has been suffering from a neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis, which requires a regular medical intervention.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019