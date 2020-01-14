Duo booked for molesting 26-year-old

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:42 IST

A 56-year-old security guard was arrested by Bandra police for allegedly molesting a woman on the pretext of giving her a job. The police are, however, looking for the main accused in the case. The arrested accused is identified as Minbahadur Bisht, while the absconding accused is Deepak Babli.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, the incident occurred on Monday. The 26-year-old victim said, “Bisht called me and said that there was a job of house help and hence I should immediately reach a building located at St. Paul road, Bandra.” Bisht worked as a guard in the same building. The police said that the victim reached the building at around 3 pm after which Bisht took her to the terrace of the building.

An officer said, “He told her that the person who wanted to hire her was waiting on the terrace and after the meeting, she would get the job. Bisht accompanied her to the terrace and once they were there he pushed her inside a small room on the terrace and locked the door of the room.

Within some time, Babli reached the spot and unlocked the door and went inside. The victim alleged that Babli forced himself on her. When she retaliated he told her that if she complied and did what he wanted then he would pay her well.

The victim refused to oblige and she started to struggle to get away from Babli. As soon as she managed to free herself she fled and went straight to the Bandra police station and lodged a complaint against the duo, said a police officer.

The police registered FIR against the duo under sections 354, 342 of the Indian Penal Code.