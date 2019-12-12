ED attaches Iqbal Mirchi’s properties worth ₹600 crore in city, Lonavala

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:35 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached immovable properties with an estimated market value of ₹600 crore, including two floors of Ceejay House in Worli, in the case involving deceased smuggler Iqbal Mirchi.

Born Muhammed Iqbal Memon, Mirchi was allegedly an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and was an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The present case is of money laundering and possible terror financing.

ED had filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 16 individuals, including Mirchi, on Monday. On Wednesday, it issued a statement, which said, “After detailed investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), some of [Mirchi’s] properties held in India have been provisionally attached by the Directorate against two provisional attachment orders. Market value of these properties is around ₹600 crore.”

The immovable properties listed in the first provisional attachment order include the third and fourth floors of Ceejay House; an office at Arun Chambers, Tardeo; three flats in Sahil Bungalow, Worli; three shops in Crawford Market; and real estate in Lonavala. The second order attached properties including Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View in Worli, which are linked to builder Sunblink Real Estate, which received funds from the now-bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). ED, in its statement, said these properties were acquired by Mirchi in the name of different family members.

ED’s investigation found that the plot that Mirchi’s family owned, which would eventually be redeveloped by Millennium Developer Private Limited into the 15-storey Ceejay House, was owned in the 1970s by one MK Mohammad. In 1986, Mohammad sold the rights to the property to Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon for ₹9 lakh. Only ₹20,000 was paid in 1986, but possession was taken by Mirchi. He established a discotheque, Fisherman’s Wharf, at that spot. In 2007, Millennium redeveloped the plot to build Ceejay House and 14,000 square feet on the third and fourth floors were in the name of Mirchi’s sons and Hajra, ED said. Investigations revealed a similar process was adopted to acquire the other properties listed for attachment. ED said Mirchi acquired properties in the name of family members “to hide the criminal origin of the funds” used for purchase.

For example, Mirchi bought a flat each in the name of Hajra, his sister Zaibunnisaa Mohammed Memon and brother Aslam Merchant. “The intentions became clear when Aslam Merchant gifted his and Zaibunnisaa Menon’s (as her heir) share in the property to Hajra Memon and [Mirchi’s] son Junaid. The entire property is in possession of the family of Iqbal Memon [Mirchi],” said ED in its statement.

Similarly, the property in Lonawala was earlier in the name of Hajra Iqbal Memon. “In 2005, the ownership of the same was transferred without any consideration to M/s White Water Developers Limited, a company formed by Humayun Merchant, a close associate of Iqbal Mirchi. In 2010, the directorship of White Water Developers Limited was transferred to Junaid Iqbal Memon and Asif Iqbal Memon, both sons of Iqbal Memon,” said the ED in its statement.

Investigations also revealed that Sunblink Real Estate paid ₹111.80 crore to various persons/entities (including Mirchi) in India to purchase development rights of Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View in Worli, whose estimated market value is ₹500 crore. Approximately ₹154 Crore was paid to Mirchi, who was then in Dubai. “From the proceeds received in Dubai, Mirchi purchased a hotel named Midwest Apartment in Dubai for AED 93 Million. Investigation under PMLA revealed that the ownership of these properties is still with one Sir Yusuf Mohammed Trust \which acted in active collusion with Mirchi and was proxy owner on behalf of Mirchi,” said ED in its statement. ED said this property was derived from money-laundering activities and has been provisionally attached.