ED summons Varsha Raut for questioning on Dec 29

This is the third summons sent to the Sena leader’s wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:44 IST
Mumbai
In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

She has been asked to join the investigation on December 29.

According to sources, this is the third summons sent to the Sena leader’s wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health, sources said.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.

The Enforcement Directorate had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.

