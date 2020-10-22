Eknath Khadse quits BJP, blames Devendra Fadnavis; set to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP

mumbai

Disgruntled senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday quit the party to join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In a significant political development on Wednesday afternoon, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil announced that Khadse would join the party on Friday.

The NCP is likely offer the 68-year-old leader a ministerial position in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Khadse’s daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is the BJP MP from Raver in Jalgaon, however, will not quit the party.

Khadse, considered a prominent leader of Maharashtra BJP, is from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. An important leader of Leva Patil, a farmer community that has a significant presence in north Maharashtra, Khadse was unhappy with the party since he was made to resign as minister in 2016 due to graft charges. On Wednesday, he alleged he was forced to quit the party and blamed former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “I am resigning from the primary membership of the party due to personal reasons,” Khadse said in his resignation letter sent to state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday.

Khade said, “I have no grievances against any other leader from the national or state leadership. I am upset with Fadnavis, who made the police take up false cases against me. One such case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against me on the orders from Fadnavis who was CM and home minister. Similarly, corruption cases in Bhosri (Pune) land deal were lodged, although nothing came out of it. I urged my party leadership and Fadnavis on various platforms to give me reasons for the punishment, but I never got a reply.”

Fadnavis called Khadse’s allegations “half-truths” and said he will speak at an appropriate time. “Everybody knows about the facts of the case lodged against him [Khadse]. I would not say anything at this juncture,” he said.

“In any such move, there needs to be a villain. Khadse has chosen me for it. It is true that the party suffers damage even when an ordinary worker quits. But it doesn’t stop the party from its progress,” he added.

On his grievances with Fadnavis, Khadse said that he even tried to raise the issue with the Central leadership and told them about deliberate attempts to defame him, but to no avail.

“I then got the message that I will not get justice here. I even submitted proof of conspiracy by the party leadership to defeat Rohini Khadse, my daughter, in the Assembly elections last year. No action was taken,” he said.

He said he was singled out in the party over graft charges.

“There are at least 60% leaders in the party who have faced corruption charges. Some of them were given ministership, post of leader of Opposition, but action was taken only against me. Except the allegations of corruption levelled during our government, I never faced such charges before in my political career of 40 years,” he said.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Khadse’s decision was unfortunate, but defended Fadnavis. He said, “Devendraji has already clarified about the action taken by his government in each of the cases against Khadse. What Khadse has been claiming now is his version and should not be taken at face value.” Patil insisted that the party would have resolved the grievances the leader had.

Khadse was the revenue minister in the Fadnavis-led BJP government, but was forced to resign in June 2016 after he faced allegations of corruption in a case involving purchase of land by his family members in Pune. He was denied a party ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections. The dissident leader was in touch with top NCP leaders for quite some time.

Jayant Patil said Khadse had informed him some time back that he had decided to leave BJP.

“Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who has played a significant role in the growth of BJP in Maharashtra in the last around four decades, has decided to leave his party. He had informed me about his decision sometimes back. This has paved the way for his induction in the NCP. Khadse will formally join the party on Friday afternoon,” Jayant Patil said.

Khadse wants political rehabilitation and is keen on a ministerial berth. NCP insiders said the party top brass is considering a proposal to induct him as a minister and give him the agriculture portfolio.

According to a proposal under consideration, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad could be asked to resign and appointed as state NCP chief.

The NCP will have to exchange his portfolio with Sena which has the agriculture department. All this will be possible only if Sena agrees to swap portfolios, said a senior NCP leader.

Currently, Jayant Patil is holding the state unit chief position as well as the one of water resources minister in the MVA government. Dada Bhuse from Sena is the state agriculture minister.“NCP leadership believes that Khadse comes from rural Maharashtra and would prove very useful if given a portfolio related to the same,” said a senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity.“His joining will help in strengthening the party in north Maharashtra and among the Other Backward Class (OBC) communities, particularly Leva Patil community,” he added.

“His joining the party will make NCP stronger as Khadse has vast experience on many issues. His followers are spread across the state, but a large number of people from Jalgaon and north Maharashtra region follow him,” said Jayant Patil.

Patil, however, said there has been no discussion on inducting Khadse into the ministerial council. “Today we are talking about his (Khadse) induction in the NCP… He has not put any such condition. NCP chief Sharad Pawar always awards responsibilities to those having capabilities,” he said.

In case, if Sena didn’t agree to give agriculture department then NCP is also considering a reshuffle of the departments it has got as its share as an ally in the MVA government, said NCP insiders.

However, the Sena, too, is considering to drop one minister to induct Ravindra Waikar, a Mumbai MLA from Jogeshwari (East) Assembly constituency, considered a close confidante of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, insiders said.

With Khadse, a few other BJP leaders may join the ruling party that was facing mass exodus in the run-up to the state Assembly elections last year.

Patil said that many other BJP MLAs and leaders, who support Khadse and believe in his leadership, wanted to join the NCP. However, the decision on their induction is yet to be taken. “We don’t want unnecessary elections during the coronavirus pandemic as elected representatives will have to resign from their respective positions and thus decisions about them will be taken at an appropriate time. However, others can join the party soon,” the state NCP chief said.

Apart from Khadse and his followers, there are many other senior BJP leaders who are also interested in joining the NCP. The state NCP chief said that he already had discussions with a few of them recently and their names will be declared soon.

However, Khadse’s daughter-in-law and Raver MP Raksha Khadse will continue to be with the BJP. She will not be joining the NCP, both Khadse and the state NCP chief, cleared.

According to his close aides, Khadse is expected to get a berth in state legislative council from the governor’s quota. The MVA government is yet to take a decision on recommending names to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for appointing 12 positions of member of the legislative council.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray praised Khadse and asked BJP to introspect on why foundation stones are leaving the party when the party’s success is at a peak. “Eknath Khadse is coming into the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi family and we welcome him. Khadseji has a unique identity; he is a warrior and a straight-forward leader. Khadseji was one of the leaders with Gopinathji [Munde], Pramod ji [Mahajan] who planted roots of BJP in Maharashtra. When a person like him, who formed the base of the party, leaves the party, then the BJP should introspect and ask [themselves] while climbing the peaks of success, why the foundation stones are coming off.”

“Earlier, we (Shiv Sena) [left the NDA], the Shiromani Akali Dal also left the alliance recently. Now Khadse is also not with the BJP. Hence, the BJP should think about it. I was once a friend of the BJP, it is my friendly advice and duty to alert them,” he said.

Political analyst Prakash Bal said that Khadse joining NCP will help the party only to some extent. “It is going to help the NCP in north Maharashtra only to some extent as I have a doubt whether Khadse’s clout has remained as it used to be in the past few years. We will have to wait and watch how much beneficial he is going to be for the NCP,” Bal said.

On Monday, Pawar had hinted that Khadse may join the party. Commenting on the reports about Khadse’s entry to the NCP that have been doing rounds for several weeks, he has said Khadse’s capability and work cannot be overlooked, but the political decision has to be taken by him. He also praised the senior BJP leader saying that Khadse has been the most effective leader of Opposition he had seen in over two decades.

