Elgar Parishad case: Sudha Bharadwaj getting access to proper health facilities in jail, NIA tells Bombay HC

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:48 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case who is lodged at the Byculla women’s prison since 2018.

Bharadwaj approached the Bombay high court (HC), appealing against the rejection of her interim bail plea by the special NIA court in May. Though she is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA), Bharadwaj sought interim bail on medical grounds in the light of the directions issued by the Supreme Court to decongest jails amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

A division bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice VG Bisht, while hearing Bharadwaj’s application, was informed by advocate Ragini Ahuja that though the application in HC was filed on June 11, it is not being heard. Ahuja further submitted that Bharadwaj suffered from some chronic ailments and was seeking a temporary bail owing to her comorbid condition and the fact that the Covid-19 infection had spread in some jails.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who appeared on behalf of NIA, however, opposed the application and submitted that Bharadwaj was being provided proper health facilities in jail and that her condition was being monitored regularly. He also pointed out that the UAPA did not have a provision for bail.

Singh further submitted that the jail authorities were complying with the court’s directions that were issued in other applications and said that he wished to place the judgments on record, which the court accepted. Singh said that he would submit the compilation by Thursday after which the court posted the matter for hearing on August 4.