Ex-naval officer from Mumbai duped of ₹63,000

A 49-year-old retired Navy officer became the victim of a cyber fraud after receiving a bogus email claiming that his debit card facility was being terminated due to security reasons. The accused posed to be from ICICI bank in which the complainant has an account.

“The E-mail informed the complainant that his debit card facility was being terminated due to security reasons. It said that if he wished to continue using the same card, he was required to update and verify his personal information with the bank. He was provided a link, which he clicked on and provided all his debit card details, including the CVV number,” said a sub-inspector from Cuffe Parade police station.

After a first information report (FIR) was lodged, the police noticed that three cell phones worth Rs 63,000 were purchased online using the card details.

“The accused used the card details to make purchases from an online shopping portal. The accused have been tracked, based on the Hyderabad address provided that was provided while making the purchases,” added the officer.

A police team will soon be dispatched to the Hyderabad address, where the accused are suspected to be hiding.

“We have registered a case of cheating and impersonation,” said Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector of Cuffe Parade police station.