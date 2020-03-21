Exams for state board students of Classes 1 to 8 cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak: Minister

mumbai

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 00:08 IST

After ordering complete shutdown, except public transport and essential services, the Maharashtra government cancelled examinations for Classes 1 to 8 for all schools under the state education board — Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Examinations for Class 9 and 11 have also been deferred till April 15, said state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday, adding the exam dates will be decided after that.

However, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will go on as per the schedule, as only two papers — history (March 21) and geography (March 23) – are left. Nearly 17 lakh students from the state are taking the SSC exams, which started on March 3.

To reduce crowds in public transport, the state government has already declared shutdown of schools, colleges and other education institutions until March 31.

“Following the coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to cancel examinations for Classes 1 to 8. Their results will be decided based on their performance in unit tests and semester exams held through the year,” Gaikwad said. “We have decided not to change exam dates of two papers of the SSC board that will be held on Saturday and Monday,” she added.

The school education minister also declared that all teachers and non-teaching staff, except that of Class 10, have been allowed to work from home. “There was a demand from teachers and non-teaching staff to allow work from home, which has been accepted by the state government,” she said.

However, decision on allowing teachers to check SSC exam answer sheets at home has not been taken. “We have deferred the decision on this till March 31,” Gaikwad said.

The Class 12 or HSC examinations, including all vocational papers, concluded on March 18.