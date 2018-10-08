Express train hits platform at Mumbai station, none injured

The engine of the Mumbai-bound Pawan Express hit the dead end of a platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai in the early hours on Monday, a Railway official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

“The train (11062) was coming from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was ending its journey at its final destination Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, when it could not stop and hit the dead end of the platform number 3,” said a spokesperson of the Central Railway.

“This incident neither caused any injury to any passenger nor caused any adverse impact on movement of trains,” he said. The repair work of the partially damaged dead end of the platform will be initiated shortly, the spokesperson said.

A departmental inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in suburban Kurla is one of the stations for long-distance trains in Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:49 IST