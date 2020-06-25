e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Fadnavis claims 1,000 deaths in city not recorded by BMC

Fadnavis claims 1,000 deaths in city not recorded by BMC

mumbai Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state government, Devendra Fadnavis has yet again raised a red flag over the Covid-19 related deaths in Mumbai. In a letter to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, which he also released to the media on Friday, Fadnavis alleged that as many as 1,000 coronavirus deaths that occurred outside hospitals have not been officially recorded yet as Covid-19 fatalities.

“As per my information, in the last three and a half months, there are at least 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai that have not yet been officially recorded. Ward officers or the concerned officials have not issued death certificates for these cases. So far, 450 such deaths have been identified in the preliminary compilation,” Fadnavis wrote.

“Ideally, such deaths must be compiled on that day or within 72 hours, but in this case, even after realising the delay of three months, figures are being compiled and recorded slowly,” he added.

Fadnavis alleged that authorities were releasing the death figures in phases in a bid to avoid a spike in Covid-19 deaths but such a strategy was wrong and could prove to be counter-productive for future analysis and assessment of the infection.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal denied Fadnavis’ allegations, saying it was “not true” that BMC has not compiled or recorded 1,000 Covid deaths outside of hospitals.

“We gain nothing by hiding data on case fatalities. BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has been transparent when it comes to compiling data so if there are any lacunae or shortcomings, we are working to plug it,” said a senior civic official, on condition of anonymity.

Last week, the state government added 1,328 Covid-19 deaths after a review of cases; these included 862 deaths from Mumbai. While Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that death statistics related to the virus were being manipulated, state and civic authorities said that this was part of the data cleaning and reconciliation process.

The state had given medical authorities till June 15 to complete this exercise. Fadnavis, on June 14, had alleged that the BMC had not reported 950-odd Covid-19 deaths.

At the time, Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary, in charge of the Covid-19 control room, had told HT that there had been some negligence and mismatch in data, given the poor flow of information from private hospitals and poor record-keeping by the government.

He had said that after realising the lapses, the government had asked all district collectors and civic commissioners to reconcile the figures.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In